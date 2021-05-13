New York Jets 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The New York Jets have a new quarterback and new coaching staff and are poised to have one of their better seasons in recent memory.

The Jets are coming off of a two-win season – their worst since 1996. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010 and only have one winning season in between that time. Zach Wilson will have a lot riding on him when he takes the first snaps of the Robert Saleh era but there is a lot of confidence in him.

New York added wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the offseason. The team also drafted offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore to help the offseason as well.

Is this the year the Jets turn it around? The team will have to get off on the right foot starting on the road against the Carolina Panthers and Sam Darnold on Sept. 12. The team will finish the season on Jan. 9 against the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Here’s who the Jets will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles

Away Opponents: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Falcons, Panthers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 132-138-2

Here’s the Jets’ 2021 regular-season schedule: