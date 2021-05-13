Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

New York Jets 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Jets' opponents had a combined 132-138-2 record in 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 scheduleVideo

Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 schedule

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson previews the full NFL regular season schedule release, set to air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The New York Jets have a new quarterback and new coaching staff and are poised to have one of their better seasons in recent memory.

The Jets are coming off of a two-win season – their worst since 1996. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010 and only have one winning season in between that time. Zach Wilson will have a lot riding on him when he takes the first snaps of the Robert Saleh era but there is a lot of confidence in him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York added wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the offseason. The team also drafted offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore to help the offseason as well.

Is this the year the Jets turn it around? The team will have to get off on the right foot starting on the road against the Carolina Panthers and Sam Darnold on Sept. 12. The team will finish the season on Jan. 9 against the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Here’s who the Jets will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles

Away Opponents: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Falcons, Panthers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 132-138-2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the Jets’ 2021 regular-season schedule:

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_