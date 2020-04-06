New York Jets: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The New York Jets finished 7-9 during the 2019 season.

The Jets have eight picks going into the draft. The Jets acquired two of those picks from other teams -- the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last year, the Jets chose defensive lineman Quinnen Williams in the first round. Williams had 15 tackles and 2 and 1/2 sacks in 13 games.

Here are the Jets’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 11 overall

Second Round, No. 48 overall

Third Round, No. 68 overall (from NYG)

Third Round, No. 79 overall

Fourth Round, No. 120 overall

Fifth Round, No. 158 overall

Sixth Round, No. 191 overall

Sixth Round, No. 211 overall (from KC)

Here are some of the Jets’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Breshad Perriman, WR (signed from TB)

Connor McGovern, C (signed from DEN)

George Fant, OL (signed from SEA)

Greg Van Roten, OL (signed from CAR)

Josh Andrews, C (signed from IND)

Patrick Onwuasor, LB (signed from BAL)

Pierre Desir, CB (signed from IND)

DEPARTURES

Brandon Copeland, LB (signed with NE)

Brandon Shell, OL (signed with SEA)

Brent Qvale, OL (signed with HOU)

Darryl Roberts, CB (signed with DET)

Maurice Canady, CB (signed with DAL)

Robby Anderson, WR (signed with CAR)

Tom Compton, OL (signed with SF)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Albert McClellan, LB

Bilal Powell, RB

Blake Countess, S

Demaryius Thomas, WR

Kelvin Beachum, OL

Lachlan Edwards, P

Paul Worrilow, LB

Rontez Miles, S

Ryan Kalil, C

Trevor Siemian, QB

Ty Montgomery, RB