New Reds' ace Trevor Bauer shows up at Indians game dressed like a fan

Trevor Bauer just can't quit Cleveland.

Days after the pitcher was traded to the downstate Cincinnati Reds, he resurfaced at Progressive Field Wednesday, wearing street clothes, watching from the stands and blending in with the fans.

Bauer, whose fiery personality and pitching prowess made him a favorite with Tribe fans, was shipped down I-71 as part of a three-team deal that also involved the San Diego Padres. He wasn't at the game against the Houston Astros long before he was spotted by fans, who he obliged with autographs.

In one of his last memorable moments with Cleveland, an angry Bauer hurled a baseball over the centerfield fence from the pitcher's mound after getting shelled for five runs in the fifth inning of a contest against Kansas City.

EX-METS, YANKEES LEGEND GOODEN BUSTED AGAIN; SAYS HE'LL ENTER REHAB

Bauer was traded to the Reds in a deal that brought outfielders Yasiel Puig, and Franmil Reyes to the Indians. The Padres received top prospect Taylor Trammell from the Reds as a part of the deal.

"I had concerns what it could do to our team, and I voiced those concerns," Indians Manager Terry Francona said of Bauer's Wednesday meltdown. "I would never, ever go tell [the front office] something, but they are good enough to always allow me my opinion, and you just try to do the best you can, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little bit worried."

Bauer, who will now serve as the Reds' ace as they push for a playoff berth, said he's learned from his experiences.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s definitely a fresh start,” Bauer told Cleveland.com. “But I don’t like putting my past behind me. I like to try to learn from my past and be a better person because of it. Better player, better teammate. Better everything. You grow from failure. That’s one thing I try to apply to my life in all aspects.”