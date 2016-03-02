New plea deal in ex-NFL star's US drug, sex assault case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Former NFL star Darren Sharper has made a new plea deal with federal prosecutors in New Orleans in a drug and sexual assault case.

Court documents filed Wednesday don't give any details on the new agreement.

That filing comes two weeks after a federal judge rejected an earlier deal that would have meant a nine-year sentence for Sharper.

Sharper had been given the option of withdrawing his earlier guilty plea. He was set for sentencing Thursday but attorneys on both sides have agreed to a delay in that hearing.

He has pleaded guilty or no-contest to state charges that he drugged and raped women in Arizona, California, Nevada and Louisiana - as well as to the federal charges.