New Hornet Lance Stephenson wants to be remembered for his play, not ear-blowing incident

Lance Stephenson says he's doesn't want to be known as the guy who blew in LeBron James' ear.

Stephenson said during his introductory news conference in Charlotte on Friday he's "a little upset" that the ear-blowing incident in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami is how some people define him as a player.

Stephenson says "I feel like it overshadowed my play on the court. I bring more to the table than just blowing in someone's ear. I'm a great player."

Hornets general manager Rich Cho agrees.

Cho says the 23-year-old Stephenson brings competitiveness, scoring ability, a defensive presence and a wealth of playoff experience to a Hornets team looking to become a perennial playoff contender. Stephenson signed his three-year, $27 million deal Friday.