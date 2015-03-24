Expand / Collapse search
September 13, 2015

New Hornet Lance Stephenson wants to be remembered for his play, not ear-blowing incident

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this March 31, 2014, file photo, Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) reacts after a slam dunk over San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (4) and forward Tim Duncan (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis. A person familiar with the contract says free-agent shooting guard Lance Stephenson has agreed to a $27 million, three-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The deal includes a team option for the third season. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Lance Stephenson says he's doesn't want to be known as the guy who blew in LeBron James' ear.

Stephenson said during his introductory news conference in Charlotte on Friday he's "a little upset" that the ear-blowing incident in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami is how some people define him as a player.

Stephenson says "I feel like it overshadowed my play on the court. I bring more to the table than just blowing in someone's ear. I'm a great player."

Hornets general manager Rich Cho agrees.

Cho says the 23-year-old Stephenson brings competitiveness, scoring ability, a defensive presence and a wealth of playoff experience to a Hornets team looking to become a perennial playoff contender. Stephenson signed his three-year, $27 million deal Friday.