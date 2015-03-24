New coach Antonio Conte vows to return Italy to a top team after disappointing World Cup

next Image 1 of 2

Antonio Conte is intent on Italy becoming one of the world's top soccer teams again.

The former Juventus coach agreed a two-year contract Tuesday as Italy's national coach. He succeeds Cesare Prandelli, who resigned immediately after Italy's early elimination from the World Cup in Brazil.

He said at a news conference he is "convinced we can rise up again because Italy has to be among the top teams in the world." Conte says.

Conte quit Juventus last month, shortly after guiding the club to a third successive Serie A title.