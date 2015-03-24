New coach Antonio Conte vows to return Italy to a top team after disappointing World Cup

FILE - In this May 5, 2014 file photo, Juventus coach Antonio Conte waves to supporters prior to the start of a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Atalanta at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy. Former Juventus manager Antonio Conte is the new coach of Italy, after signing a two-year contract. The Italian football federation announced the news on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014 three days after new president Carlo Tavecchio was elected. The 45-year-old Conte replaces Cesare Prandelli, who resigned, along with former FIGC president Giancarlo Abete, immediately after Italy's early elimination from the World Cup in Brazil. (AP Photo/Massimo Pinca, File) (The Associated Press)
ROME – Antonio Conte is intent on Italy becoming one of the world's top soccer teams again.
The former Juventus coach agreed a two-year contract Tuesday as Italy's national coach. He succeeds Cesare Prandelli, who resigned immediately after Italy's early elimination from the World Cup in Brazil.
He said at a news conference he is "convinced we can rise up again because Italy has to be among the top teams in the world." Conte says.
Conte quit Juventus last month, shortly after guiding the club to a third successive Serie A title.