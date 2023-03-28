Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brooklyn Nets
Published

Nets shutting down Ben Simmons, ending three-time All-Star’s worst statistical season

Simmons is owed $78.1 million over the next two years

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Ben Simmons experience in Brooklyn is not going well. 

The three-time All-Star was ruled out for the rest of the season Tuesday as he begins a rehab program on his back, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said. 

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets, right, controls the ball against Georges Niang of the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center Nov. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets, right, controls the ball against Georges Niang of the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center Nov. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Simmons has not played since Brooklyn’s final game before the NBA’s All-Star break and has played in just 42 games this season. 

WIZARDS STAR BRADLEY BEAL FACES PROBE OVER INCIDENT AFTER GAME VS. MAGIC: REPORTS

Simmons missed games this season for various reasons, including injuries to his knees and left calf. 

The back injury is due to a nerve impingement, according to the Nets. 

"For me as a coach, there’s some things that I can control, some things that I can’t control," Vaughn said Saturday. "What I can’t control is the impingement. What I can control is getting this group ready to play. And then, in all honesty, the realism that he’s probably not going to join us for the rest of the year ... certainty will come once he continues to be looked at by specialists."

Simmons has had his worst statistical season after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to mental health issues and a back injury. 

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons before a game against the New York Knicks Feb.13, 2023, in New York.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons before a game against the New York Knicks Feb.13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

In his first full season with the Nets, Simmons averaged career lows in minutes (26.3), points (6.9), assists (6.1) and rebounds (6.3). 

Vaughn told reporters Tuesday the organization believes Simmons can return to the player he has been throughout his career. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That’s our goal. And, overall, you just think about. He’s 6-10, athletic, what he can do and bring to our team, how he can help our group on both ends of the floor," Vaughn said, according to the New York Daily News. "We want to be involved in that. We want to see that. I want to coach Ben, and I want to be able to push Ben to get back to all-defensive team and impact our team on both ends of the floor. So, that’s definitely the goal going forward."

Brooklyn is attempting to stay out of the NBA’s play-in tournament during a season of great change within the organization. 

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets during the final seconds of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City March 1, 2023. 

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets during the final seconds of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City March 1, 2023.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Just seven games into the 2022-23 season, the Nets and head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways. Vaughn, who was serving as an assistant coach at the time, replaced Nash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, days before the NBA’s trade deadline, Brooklyn overhauled its roster, trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant after the two stars asked out. 

The Nets are 40-35 and tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.