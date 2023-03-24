Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons to remain out indefinitely after doctors discover nerve impingement

Simmons has had trouble staying on the court

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Brooklyn Nets announced Friday that Ben Simmons will "remain out of action" after an evaluation revealed a nerve impingement in his back.

Simmons has been out since Feb. 15. Even before then, he was in and out of the lineup, playing in 42 games.

The Nets will "determine the best long-term course of treatment."

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets stands for the national anthem before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers Nov. 22, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Simmons missed the entire 2021-2022 season for what he said were mental health issues, and he's missed a significant amount of games due to injury since joining Brooklyn. 

When he's been on the court, he has been a shell of himself. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Since joining Brooklyn, those numbers are down to 6.9, 6.3 and 6.1.

Simmons has dealt with back issues since last year, but he has remained out of the lineup since the All-Star break because of a knee injury.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons during a game against the New York Knicks Feb.13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Simmons joined Brooklyn as the main piece of a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to Philly, which marked the beginning of the end of the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn.

The three-time All-Star was the first overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center Nov. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Nets sit at seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 39-34 record.