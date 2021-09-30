Nets should trade Kyrie Irving over vaccine refusal, Shaq says

The Brooklyn Nets should trade Kyrie Irving for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal said Wednesday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar critiqued Irving over his stance. Irving missed out on attending Nets media day in person on Monday because of his vaccination status. When reporters asked him about it, Irving urged the media to respect his privacy when it came to the jab.

The Nets guard could miss Brooklyn home games at the Barclays Center because of New York City’s vaccine mandate for indoor spaces and the NBA said he and other players could miss pay checks for failing to comply with local coronavirus mandates.

O’Neal appeared on "Tiki and Tierney" and said there’s only one road for the Nets to go down in regard to Irving: trading him away.

"I would go upstairs and say 'get (Kyrie) up out of here. Get him outta here,’" O’Neal said when asked what he’d do if he was Irving’s teammate. "Get ‘em up outta here. We go in with a two-punch and a great shooter and some rebounders like we got. Get his a-- up out here. Everyday, we’re gonna have to answer questions about him and what he’s doing. Get his a-- up outta here."

O’Neal said he was unsure whether it would happen.

"Of course, if I played with him, I would be in charge all the way all day. Whoever owns the Brooklyn Nets, get him up outta here."

Irving was a part of the Nets’ major acquisitions prior to the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. He became a bit of a distraction last season when he missed a few games due to personal reasons.

Regardless, Nets general manager Sean Marks has been adamant about signing Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden to contract extensions. Durant signed his four-year extension in August.