Nets’ Kyrie Irving requests trade out of Brooklyn before deadline: reports

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has informed the organization that he wants to be traded ahead of the NBA’s February 9th trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

Irving told the Nets that he prefers to be moved ahead of the trade deadline , or he will leave when he becomes a free agent this summer, according to a report by The Athletic.

Irving has been with Brooklyn since the 2019 season after leaving the Celtics following two years in Boston.

Irving was named a starter for the Eastern Conference last week in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

He is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in 40 games this season.

It’s been a tumultuous season for Irving and the Nets, as the eight-time All-Star was suspended eight games earlier in the season after sharing an antisemitic film on social media.

Brooklyn and head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways just seven games into the 2022 regular season after a 2-5 start.

Nash’s departure came after an offseason in which star Kevin Durant demanded a trade before the two sides were able to reconcile their relationship.

Following the slow start, Brooklyn has played well , winning 12 straight games from December to the beginning of January.

The Nets currently sit at 31-20 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Irving opted-in to the final year of his four-year contract in the summer, but the two sides have been unable to reach a new deal and the trade request was delivered on Friday, according to ESPN.