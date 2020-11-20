Nets GM welcomes James Harden trade rumors, points to how far team has come

The Brooklyn Nets have been at the center of trade rumors involving Houston Rockets star James Harden, and general manager Sean Marks addressed the speculation on Thursday.

Marks appeared on the YES Network and talked about the rumors around the team and Harden.

“There’s never a dull moment, and I think when maybe you’re the part of some rumors out there and so forth, you take heed and just look how far the Nets organization has come,” Marks said via SNY. “We’re obviously excited to get the team that we have, to be honest, out on the floor, and I think not only with [Kevin Durant] and [Kyrie Irving] and Caris [LeVert] and Jarrett Allen, you work your way through the roster.

“For those guys having the opportunity to get out there and, as you said, wear the black and white, that’s the most important thing. It’s a crazy business that we live in and things are thrown your way all the time, and you have to pivot and be flexible and maintain that throughout the season.”

The Harden trade rumors heated up in the days leading up to the draft. Front Office Sports reported there was a “verbal agreement” to send Harden to the Nets while ESPN added that Harden turned down a two-year deal that would have paid Harden $50 million annually.

However, things have been quiet on the trade front recently. According to several reports, the Nets may need a third team to complete the deal and may have to include Irving.

Harden joining the Nets would reunite him with Durant. The two played together with the Oklahoma City Thunder.