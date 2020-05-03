Expand / Collapse search
Nets GM: Kevin Durant could return if NBA season resumes

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
If the 2019-20 NBA season returns amid the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a good chance that former league MVP Kevin Durant will make his way back onto the court for the Brooklyn Nets.

Nets General Manager Sean Marks said that Durant returning this season is possible, according to a story posted by New Zealand’s Newshub on Saturday.

“That’s a $110 million question,” Marks told the website. “In all seriousness, we’ve tried not to talk about his timeline a lot. He knows his body better than anybody. Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don’t know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.

“When you’ve got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we’re never going to push him to come back. When the timing is right, he’ll be 100 percent when he gets on the court. I can tell you this though -- before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that’s a good thing.”

When Durant signed with the Nets in the offseason, the superstar forward was expected to miss the entire season with an Achilles injury that he suffered last year while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

If the NBA season does resume, there is a good chance Durant and Kyrie Irving return to the Nets, making the team instant contenders in the Eastern Conference.

