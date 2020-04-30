Mavericks owner Mark Cuban 'cautiously optimistic' NBA can finish season

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is the latest to speak out about the NBA potentially finishing the 2019-20 season, and he remains positive that the league is going to get it done.

On Thursday, Cuban told CNN that he is “cautiously optimistic” the NBA will complete its season. However, he does expect games to be played without fans.

Rumors were swirling about the cancellation of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, and CNBC reported that league executives were suggesting it due to the uncertainty over whether the season would continue on or not. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted on Thursday that it's "absolutely not true" and "nobody I know saying anything like that."

James said “as soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season.”

Cuban initially thought that it was a possibility that games would resume again in mid-May, but his opinion has changed. At this point in time, if games do end up starting up again, it will not involve fans in the stands.

The league is reportedly contemplating different locations for games.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has long said that the league is considering many scenarios that would allow the season to resume, and according to a report on Wednesday, one option would include using the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as the primary location.

Like other leagues, the NBA has leaned toward isolating players and playing games in empty arenas and, according to The Athletic, one location mentioned includes Disney’s property in Orlando.

The league announced Monday that it's targeting May 8 to allow teams in cities with relaxed stay-at-home orders to re-enter facilities. The potential rule changes would allow teams to make their practice facilities available for use by players for workouts or treatment on a voluntary or individual basis, if the team’s facility is in a city no longer subject to a government restriction.

The coronavirus pandemic put a halt on NBA games since March 11, when the league suspended its season until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.