Nelly Korda suffers unbelievable meltdown at US Women's Open with early septuple-bogey

Nelly Korda was the favorite heading into the U.S. Women’s Open this week, but an absolute meltdown in the first round has shaken things up for the world No. 1.

Korda, who is coming off tying an LPGA record with five straight wins, struggled against the tough terrain at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

On her third hole of the day, a par-3 on the 12th, Korda shot a septuple-bogey.

Korda teed off with her first shot landing in a bunker. Her next shot had too much pace for the sloping green and sent her ball down into a stream just past the hole. She took a penalty drop on the other side of the stream but hit the bank, and the ball rolled back into the water.

She would get two more penalty drops after the same outcome and finally got her ball about eight feet out. She missed the putt and finished with a septuple-bogey 10.

"I just didn’t play well today," Korda said after the round. "I didn’t hit it good. I found myself in the rough a lot and making a 10 on a par-3 will definitely not do you any good at a U.S. Open."

"Overall, just a bad day in the office," she said, managing a smile.

The rough start has all but demolished Korda’s chances of becoming just the third player in LPGA history to capture the U.S. Women’s Open title as the No. 1 ranked player. She shot an 80 to finish the day T129.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.