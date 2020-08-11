Nebraska may play football outside Big Ten if conference cancels season, coach says

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Monday the school is looking at all options, even playing outside of the Big Ten, should the conference cancel the season over the coronavirus.

Frost's comments came in a video conference call with reporters amid reports that the Big Ten Conference held a vote and decided to cancel the season, according to ESPN. Nebraska was one of the schools that voted in favor of playing, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“We're a proud member of the Big Ten. We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if, for some reason, the Big Ten wasn't playing and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing. I think if that's the case, I think we're prepared to look at any and all options,” Frost said.

ESPN reported that none of the presidents have voted yet, but a decision should come Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET on whether to cancel the season, postpone it or push it to the fall. The Mid-American Conference and Mount West Conference pushed its fall schedule to the spring.

Frost said he believes that campus is the safest place for the players to be.

“If we send kids home, they're going to be in closer contact with a lot of family members and other people that might be at higher risk for coronavirus than if we keep them here in an environment where they're around other healthy, young people,” he said. “If I had a son, I would want him playing football. I think this is the safest place he could be, and a lot of schools around the conference probably feel the same way, that the safest environment we can put these guys in is an environment where they're being monitored constantly, being screened, being tested, being taken care of [and] being protected if they do get sick.

“I'm passionate about this because our guys want to play. I'm proud of who they are and the decisions they've made. I think it's our responsibility to make sure they respect this virus. I'm not a doctor and I don't understand a lot of these things. The medical experts that we're leaning on are the ones that are guiding our decisions.”

Nebraska is tentatively set to play Rutgers on Sept. 5 in New Jersey.