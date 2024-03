Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

College wrestlers Aaron Brooks and David Carr wore headbands at the NCAA Championships over the weekend to show their support for Jesus Christ.

Brooks, of Penn State, and Carr, from Iowa State, each had white bands over their heads with a message: "100% Jesus."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooks, along with his Nittany Lions teammate Carter Starocci, became four-time NCAA champions on Saturday night. They joined an exclusive club of four-time winners, which also included their coach Cael Sanderson. Brooks beat longtime rival Trent Hidlay, of N.C. State.

Carr also won a national championship at 165 pounds. He needed a valiant effort to stymie Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink’s comeback attempt – and he did just that.

Both wrestlers drew attention for proclaiming their faith on the national stage.

NCAA REF PULLED FROM WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT GAME AT HALFTIME OVER 'BACKGROUND CONFLICT'

"It might be boring – it’s the truth, It’s the Lord, the Holy Spirit," Brooks said after being asked what was going through his mind after winning a title. "It keeps me calm. It keeps me poised, but I remember it’s bigger than this.

"These four titles come and go, His word remains forever."

Carr talked about God in his post-match press conference with reporters.

"Like always, all glory to God," he started the post-match press conference. "I prayed before the match, ‘Give me unlimited energy and focus.’ And when I was out there, I just kept telling myself just focus and keep wrestling hard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And it feels awesome to end my career on top."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.