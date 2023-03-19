Expand / Collapse search
NCAA Division III school wins national championship on wild buzzer beater

Trey Barber played the hero for Christopher Newport University in the 74-72 win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The madness of March isn’t exclusive to just Division I men’s basketball as two Division III schools experienced just how wild the end of the year can get.

Christopher Newport University (CNU) and Mount Union squared off for the national title on Saturday night and it came down to the wire between two of the best schools at the level.

Christian Parker of Mount Union Purple Raiders drives to the basket against Caleb Furr of Christopher Newport Captains during the Division III Men's Basketball Championship on March 18, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Christian Parker of Mount Union Purple Raiders drives to the basket against Caleb Furr of Christopher Newport Captains during the Division III Men's Basketball Championship on March 18, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Mount Union’s Christian Parker hit a game-tying layup with 4.3 seconds to play. CNU’s Trey Barber caught the inbounds pass near half-court and drove right to the hoop, banking his shot off the glass and through the hoop for the game-winner as time expired.

Barber finished 25 points and 10 rebounds as CNU won the game 74-72, capturing its first NCAA Division III championship in program history. Barber was 10-of-25 shooting and had his eighth double-double of the season.

Christopher Newport Captains players cheer during the Division III Men's Basketball Championship at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on March 18, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Christopher Newport Captains players cheer during the Division III Men's Basketball Championship at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on March 18, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Jahn Hines added 18 points for the Captains while Caleb Furr had four three-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Parker scored 10 of his career-high 31 points as part of a 12-4 Mount Union run. He also scored with 17 seconds left to give the Purple Raiders a one-point lead. However, CNU would convert a three-point play before Parker would tie the game once again.

He added four rebounds and two steals to his total.

Trey Barber of Captains and Collen Gurley of Purple Raiders chase down a loose ball during the Division III Championship on March 18, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Trey Barber of Captains and Collen Gurley of Purple Raiders chase down a loose ball during the Division III Championship on March 18, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CNU and Mount Union each finished the season 30-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.