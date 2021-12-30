NC State's Dave Doeren gives NCAA new meaning after bowl game drama: 'No clue at all'

N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren was unhappy with how the NCAA handled their bowl game cancelation amid the surges in coronavirus over the course of the last few weeks.

The Wolfpack were set to play UCLA in the Holiday Bowl, but the Bruins were dealing with COVID-19 issues, which led to a last-minute cancelation on Tuesday. Doeren believed N.C. State should’ve been given its 10th win and the bowl cancelation should be ruled a forfeit on UCLA’s part.

On Wednesday, Doeren had a new acronym for the NCAA.

"Well, the NCAA stands for ‘No Clue At All’ in my opinion, so I don’t really care what they say about it. But our guys, like I said, we took a roster of guys down there with zero COVID issues, practiced every day and did everything right and didn't get a chance to play the game," Doeren said.

"As far as I’m concerned, we did beat them. They couldn’t even get to the field, you know? So you can say whatever you want, but if look at the College Football Playoff definition of what’s going to happen if that happens in one of their games, that team is forfeiting. So I feel like we’re following the same guidelines that those bowl games are going to follow."

N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan said it was "shocking" not to have sufficient time to try to find a new opponent.

"I mean, it's shocking, right," Corrigan said, via 247 Sports. "We're less than three hours away from getting on the bus to go play a game. It's not 24 hours, 48 hours or any of those things. I've been looking at my watch all week and trying to figure out ‘What time is it? How close are we?’ Then you get that phone call and it's hard not to be angry.

"It's not angry at anyone in particular, but you're angry about the situation. You know how hard the men in our program have fought to get to this point and what they've given up throughout the process to get here. It's an emotional time. You try to make sure you handle it the right way and move forward with everything."

N.C. State will finish the season 9-3 instead of potentially vying for a 10th win. The team was ranked No. 18 in then nation in the AP poll heading into the bowl season.