NBA suspends Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks after league-leading 18th technical foul

Dillon Brooks will not play Wednesday night's game between the Grizzlies and the Rockets.

The NBA suspended the Grizzlies forward for one game after he picked up his league-leading 18th technical foul of the season.

Referees called a technical on Brooks after he taunted the Dallas Mavericks' bench during a 112-108 win Monday night.

Brooks mimicked someone waving pom-poms, suggesting Mavs forward Theo Pinson was paid to be a cheerleader, not a basketball player.

"The dude was standing up on the bench. He should be sitting down," Brooks said, referencing the league's bench decorum rules. "We should be putting that on notice, but I just wanna let him know he's a cheerleader."

According to NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended after being called for 16 technical fouls in a single season. That player or coach also faces subsequent suspensions after every two technical fouls beyond 16.

Brooks has been called for more technical fouls than other player this year and was suspended for a March 5 game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brooks has a reputation for his antagonistic antics that often lead to confrontations with other players.

"I'm working on it, you know what I'm saying?" said Brooks, who was also suspended for a game in early February after an altercation with Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Grizzlies (44-27) sit in the second spot in the Western Conference standings and are expected to have star guard Ja Morant back on the court for Wednesday's game against Houston.