NBA fines Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks $35,000 for shoving camera person to the ground

Brooks was suspended earlier this month following his 16th technical foul this year

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was slapped with a $35,000 fine on Friday after he shoved a camera person to the floor during the Grizzlies' 138-119 loss to the Miami Heat earlier this week. 

NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the fine for unsportsmanlike conduct for the incident that happened late in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game.

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami on Wednesday. 

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami on Wednesday.  (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

Brooks was diving for a loose ball when he seemingly caught himself on a table, but in the process he was seen shoving the camera person down to the floor. 

The incident comes less than two weeks after Brooks was suspended one game without pay for getting his 16th technical foul this season. 

"Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season," the league said in a press release at the time. 

"For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game."

Brooks was not given a technical foul for Wednesday’s incident. 

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies fights with Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 2, 2023. Both players were ejected.

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies fights with Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 2, 2023. Both players were ejected. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Brooks has been suspended twice this season — in early February, he was disciplined after getting into an altercation with Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was suspended one game and fined $20,000.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.