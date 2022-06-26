NBA stars help stoke Kevin Durant buzz, repost edited Trail Blazers image

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant’s future with the Brooklyn Nets has been in question since Kyrie Irving trade rumors have gained steam over the last month.

Irving may opt out of his current deal with the Nets or opt in so Brooklyn could swing a sign-and-trade deal.

Irving and Durant both signed with the Nets before the 2019-20 season, and the latter signed a contract extension in August 2021.

With Durant’s name floating in the rumor mill, a doctored image of him and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard emerged on social media — both of them wearing the red and black.

Lillard reposted the picture on his Instagram stories, and teammate Jusuf Nokic posted the photo to his Twitter account.

On Friday, Durant opened up about the Irving situation a bit and said he won’t be getting involved.

"There's no involvement at all. I mean, I can't be involved with … this is this man's livelihood, you know?" Durant told "The ETCs" podcast. "This is much bigger than me. Being a free agent is one of the most important times in your career. That can't be swayed by anybody else. I just do me and wait for the time.

"There's nothing that can happen right now. I don't think he can even make a decision on opting out until the 29th, I think. So I just kinda let things play out and see what happens. Keep the regular contact with Ky, and we'll see what happens. It's something that's so much out of my control that I don't want to be a part of it. We'll see what happens though."

A major factor involving any potential Durant trade would be the amount of money left on his deal. He’s owed north of $40 million per year from 2022 to 2025 and then $53.2 million in 2025-26.