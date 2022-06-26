Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brooklyn Nets
Published

NBA stars help stoke Kevin Durant buzz, repost edited Trail Blazers image

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic reposted pictures with Kevin Durant in a Trail Blazers uniform

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant’s future with the Brooklyn Nets has been in question since Kyrie Irving trade rumors have gained steam over the last month.

Irving may opt out of his current deal with the Nets or opt in so Brooklyn could swing a sign-and-trade deal. 

Irving and Durant both signed with the Nets before the 2019-20 season, and the latter signed a contract extension in August 2021.

Kyrie Irving (11) and Kevin Durant (7) of the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference first round playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden April 17, 2022, in Boston.

Kyrie Irving (11) and Kevin Durant (7) of the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference first round playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden April 17, 2022, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With Durant’s name floating in the rumor mill, a doctored image of him and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard emerged on social media — both of them wearing the red and black. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lillard reposted the picture on his Instagram stories, and teammate Jusuf Nokic posted the photo to his Twitter account.

On Friday, Durant opened up about the Irving situation a bit and said he won’t be getting involved.

KYRIE IRVING TRADE RUMORS RAMP UP AHEAD OF FREE AGENCY, KEVIN DURANT'S FUTURE WITH NETS ALSO QUESTIONED

Kevin Durant (7) of the United States talks with Damian Lillard (6) during a men's basketball semifinal between the United States and Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Saitama, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021.

Kevin Durant (7) of the United States talks with Damian Lillard (6) during a men's basketball semifinal between the United States and Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Saitama, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Meng Yongmin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"There's no involvement at all. I mean, I can't be involved with … this is this man's livelihood, you know?" Durant told "The ETCs" podcast. "This is much bigger than me. Being a free agent is one of the most important times in your career. That can't be swayed by anybody else. I just do me and wait for the time. 

"There's nothing that can happen right now. I don't think he can even make a decision on opting out until the 29th, I think. So I just kinda let things play out and see what happens. Keep the regular contact with Ky, and we'll see what happens. It's something that's so much out of my control that I don't want to be a part of it. We'll see what happens though."

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center April 25, 2022, in Brooklyn. 

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center April 25, 2022, in Brooklyn.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A major factor involving any potential Durant trade would be the amount of money left on his deal. He’s owed north of $40 million per year from 2022 to 2025 and then $53.2 million in 2025-26.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.