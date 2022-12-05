Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA star puts LeBron James ahead of Michael Jordan on his GOAT list

The LeBron-MJ debate will last for decades to come

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green chose a side in a recent interview in the great debate over who is the greatest basketball player of all time.

For Green, it came down to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Jordan won six championships with the Bulls and was undefeated in the NBA Finals while James won four championships with three different teams and at one point had been in the Finals eight consecutive years either with the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan (R) fights for the ball with Dragan Tariach-Konstantinidis (L) of Olympiakos Piraeus during early action in their 1997 McDonald's Championship final match.

Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan (R) fights for the ball with Dragan Tariach-Konstantinidis (L) of Olympiakos Piraeus during early action in their 1997 McDonald's Championship final match. (Reuters)

Green said there was something that separated James from Jordan in his mind.

"My top 5 is LJ 1, MJ 2, Kobe 3, Steph 4, Shaq 5," Green said on the latest episode of "UNINTERRUPTED." "By 2005, LeBron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did. The game went from two slugs like slow big men to a stretch four big man, to like back to two big man to like no big man – and he’s been the best no matter what."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Green mentioned that James had to go up against the "greatest team ever assembled" – the 73-win Warriors team. James and the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors in 2016.

LeBron James (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers posts up New Jersey Nets' Richard Jefferson during the fourth quarter of NBA play in Cleveland, Ohio, December 9, 2005.

LeBron James (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers posts up New Jersey Nets' Richard Jefferson during the fourth quarter of NBA play in Cleveland, Ohio, December 9, 2005. (REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk)

Miami Heat forward LeBron James reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Dallas, Texas, December 25, 2011.

Miami Heat forward LeBron James reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Dallas, Texas, December 25, 2011. (REUTERS/Mike Stone)

"When you look at the teams that LeBron has carried to championships or carried to the Finals," Green said. "MJ didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled. Nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green was a second-round pick of the Warriors in 2012. Since then, he’s won four championships and has been a four-time All-Star and seven-time All-Defensive team member.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings