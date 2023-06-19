NBA star Bradley Beal's wife shares cryptic message after reported deal to the Suns

NBA trade news rocked the sports world Sunday when it was reported the Phoenix Suns were finalizing a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

Beal was the No. 3 overall pick of the Wizards in 2012 and has spent his entire career with Washington before it appeared he was headed west for sunnier pastures. Once the deal is finalized, Beal would join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to form a new big three in hopes of toppling the Denver Nuggets.

Kamiah Adams, Beal’s wife, shared a cryptic quote about her husband’s imminent departure on her Instagram Stories, according to the New York Post on Monday.

"It’s not an ending. It’s just the point in the story where you turn the page," the cryptic post read.

She then shared her own caption, "Foreva eva."

Beal appeared to learn about the trade when he was at his son’s baseball game on Father’s Day.

Beal played just a single season under a five-year, $251 million pact that had him under Wizards control until the 2027 season. He has a player option in that contract for the 2026-27 campaign that’s worth $57.128 million.

He has averaged 22.1 points with 4.1 assists and a career 46% shooting rate in 695 regular season games for Washington.

Chris Paul is expected to be a part of the deal, but reports say he could be flipped to another team or waived and become a free agent.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.