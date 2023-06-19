Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Wizards
Published

NBA star Bradley Beal's wife shares cryptic message after reported deal to the Suns

Kamiah Adams added 'Foreva eva' to her Stories post

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NBA trade news rocked the sports world Sunday when it was reported the Phoenix Suns were finalizing a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

Beal was the No. 3 overall pick of the Wizards in 2012 and has spent his entire career with Washington before it appeared he was headed west for sunnier pastures. Once the deal is finalized, Beal would join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to form a new big three in hopes of toppling the Denver Nuggets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bradley Beal waits for a shot

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, #3, looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., March 18, 2023. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Kamiah Adams, Beal’s wife, shared a cryptic quote about her husband’s imminent departure on her Instagram Stories, according to the New York Post on Monday.

"It’s not an ending. It’s just the point in the story where you turn the page," the cryptic post read.

She then shared her own caption, "Foreva eva."

SCOTTIE PIPPEN'S TREATMENT OF MICHAEL JORDAN LEAVES HALL OF FAMER 'SHOCKED AND DISMAYED'

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams-Beal attend the Dre The Mayor Birthday Celebration event at 101 Constitution Avenue on Aug. 12, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Beal appeared to learn about the trade when he was at his son’s baseball game on Father’s Day.

Beal played just a single season under a five-year, $251 million pact that had him under Wizards control until the 2027 season. He has a player option in that contract for the 2026-27 campaign that’s worth $57.128 million. 

He has averaged 22.1 points with 4.1 assists and a career 46% shooting rate in 695 regular season games for Washington. 

Bradley Beal drives

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, #3, dribbles the ball past Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, #20, during the second half at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, March 21, 2023. (Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chris Paul is expected to be a part of the deal, but reports say he could be flipped to another team or waived and become a free agent.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.