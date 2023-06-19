Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bulls
Published

Scottie Pippen's treatment of Michael Jordan leaves Hall of Famer 'shocked and dismayed'

Pippen appeared to be irked at how he was portrayed in 'The Last Dance'

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Scottie Pippen’s grudge against Michael Jordan appeared to stem from how he felt he was treated in "The Last Dance" documentary that took a look into the creation of the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty and how it ended.

Late last month, Pippen piled on the Jordan criticism in a podcast interview when he said that the six-time NBA champion was a "horrible player" early in his career and that LeBron James has had a better statistical career than anyone who has ever played in the league.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen vs the Cavs

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan, #23, talks to forward Scottie Pippen, #33, against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Richfield Coliseum. (RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Pippen also claimed that Jordan’s legacy did not really start until he came along.

However, the barbs Pippen has unleashed on Jordan stunned Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton.

"I'm shocked and dismayed and those words are not strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan," Walton said Friday on "Scoop B Radio."

Michael Jordan and Scott Pippen vs Celtics

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan, #23, talks with forward Scottie Pippen, #33, after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Walton added, "It was a remarkable privilege and honor to have that position and to witness the greatness of that team. I'm a team guy. I love the team game. That's why I'm super happy with what happened with the Denver Nuggets. The team game, the passing, the selflessness, that’s what always leads to ultimate group dynamic success, and that’s what the Bulls had."

Bill Walton at the NCAA Championship

NBA former player and NCAA Radio Network personality Bill Walton greets San Diego State Aztecs fans before the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium in Houston April 1, 2023. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Pippen released a memoir back in November 2021 that criticized Jordan’s leadership and only amplified the beef between the two.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.