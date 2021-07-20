NBA HOF’er Scottie Pippen offers his home on Airbnb this summer

Former Chicago Bull and current Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has put his home on Airbnb for those who want a special spot to take in the Olympics this summer.

The former Bulls forward is offering his two-bedroom, one-bathroom home for an affordable $92 a night.

You can book stays on August 2nd, 4th and 6th. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from the home.

Pippen’s home is located in Highland Park, Illinois and valued at $2 million.

Here are the amenities included at Pippen’s home:

• An outdoor pool with an outdoor television to remain tuned into the Olympic Games

• An arcade room

• An indoor sauna

• Dining options which include a pre-game spread of fresh fruits with veggies or Pippen’s big-game dinner of steak, a baked potato and asparagus.

"When you enter my home, you’ll step into sports history – finding Olympic Games memorabilia from my time as a U.S. Olympian, plus items from Team USA’s 2020 Medal Stand Collection that you can take home with you!" the six-time NBA champion states in the listing.

In 1996, Pippen won his second career gold medal and was named one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players ever.