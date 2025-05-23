Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NBA

NBA referee Scott Foster bloodied after taking hit to face during playoff game

Foster, known as 'the extender,' was struck during Thunder-Timberwolves Western Conference Finals matchup

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NBA referee got one of the more brutal blows during a playoff game on Thursday night.

During Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, longtime official Scott Foster was bloodied after taking a hit to the face.

Foster was putting up a jump ball between Lu Dort and Julius Randle in the first quarter, and as Dort was coming back down, he rocked Foster right in the face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scott Foster

Official Scott Foster runs down the court during the second quarter of game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. (Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

Foster immediately ran toward the scorer's table, holding his hand beneath his nose to stop blood from getting on the court.

He was attended to by trainers and given towels before plugging his nose to stop the bleeding.

Foster has been an NBA official since the 1994-95 season. He has often been dubbed as "the extender," because it has become rather notorious that teams that are trailing in a playoff season often win games he is officiating.

Scott Foster on floor

Referee Scott Foster, #48, looks on during the second half of a game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. (John Jones-Imagn Images)

CAITLIN CLARK GETS CHIPPY WITH OPPONENT, DELIVERS A DAMNING MESSAGE: 'NOT SCARED'

He has also become rather synonymous with Chris Paul, who went 3-17 in playoff games officiated by Foster. Paul was sitting courtside when the injury occurred. 

The Thunder took a 2-0 series lead with the help of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who, 24 hours after being named the NBA's MVP, dropped 38 points. OKC won, 118-103.

"I feel like all my emotions were so high, but I was a little bit tired out there, especially at the start," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I was a little too juiced up. Special moment. I’m happy we won, so I can really enjoy the last couple days and soak it up. That really helps."

Jalen Williams had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Chet Holmgren added 22 points for the Thunder.

Minnesota closed to within 10 in the final period, but Oklahoma City kept the Timberwolves at bay late.

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points, but it took him 26 shots to get them. Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 for the Timberwolves.

SGA and Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, #2, and Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, #55, react after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the Western Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. (Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Minnesota gets to go home, where it is 4-1 in the playoffs. Game 3 is Saturday in Minneapolis.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.