NBA prospect Collin Murray-Boyles' reaction after Raptors select him goes viral

Collin Murray-Boyles’ dreams of becoming an NBA player were realized on Wednesday night, but his reaction to hearing his name being called at the draft left fans puzzled.

The Toronto Raptors selected Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 pick out of South Carolina. The broadcast panned to Murray-Boyles appearing to shake his head and utter an expletive under his breath as he heard that the Raptors selected him.

"F---," he appeared to mutter as he stood up at his table. It was either out of shock of the realization that he was turning pro or that it was the team that selected him.

Regardless, the NBA world noticed Murray-Boyles reaction and he was asked about it afterward.

"Just disbelief," he said, via CBS Sports. "What I said was not a bad thing by any means. Thankful."

Even the Raptors made a social media post about it.

Murray-Boyles played two seasons with the Gamecocks and made the All-SEC Freshman in his first season and was All-SEC in his second season. He led the conference with a 58.6 field goal percentage in 2024-25. He averaged 16.8 points per game.

Toronto could use some offensive firepower after finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. The team will bring back R.J. Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick next year.

Add Murray-Boyles to the mix, and the Raptors may be in contention for the postseason once again.