NBA gets pressed on Enes Kanter Freedom's 'zero' All-Star votes

Kanter Freedom has called out the NBA on its ties to China

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
The NBA released their results for All-Star fan votes on Thursday, which drew ire on its own with the likes of Andrew Wiggins being named a starter over more credible selections.

Compounding the snubs and flops was the NBA’s silencing of the people’s vote when it came to Boston Celtics center Enes Freedom Kanter.

FILE - Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, on Oct. 22, 2021, in Boston.

FILE - Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, on Oct. 22, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

The full list of NBA players eligible for All-Star consideration was available on their online database, and a perceptive fan searched out results for Enes Kanter Freedom — stunned to find that the increasingly popular human rights activist and center for the Boston Celtics got zero recognition. With zero votes tallied.

A day after the votes were released, the database was updated to reveal 8,384 fan votes for Enes.

Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom (13) gestures as he reacts to an officials call against Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom (13) gestures as he reacts to an officials call against Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

According to Larry Brown Sports, an NBA spokesman clarified that the issue "was due to a technical error related to Enes’ name change from ‘Kanter’ to "Freedom.’"

Initial speculations arose as to whether this was the Association’s retaliation against the player’s noted anti-China activism, or another cyberattack fomented by the CCP and Russian to suppress Freedom.

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom (13) moves against Toronto Raptors' Isaac Bonga during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Boston.

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom (13) moves against Toronto Raptors' Isaac Bonga during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Boston. (AP)

