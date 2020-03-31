NBA discussing playoff scenarios with hopes of returning despite coronavirus pandemic: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus has swept through the sports world, but the NBA is still clinging onto hope.

NBA executives are pondering the idea of arranging a single-site 16-team playoff and a five-to-seven-game regular-season prelude without fans in attendance, sources told the New York Post.

DANIEL CORMIER SAYS UFC 'NEEDS TO SAVE' JON JONES AFTER LATEST ARREST

The NBA has explored other options as well, which includes the playoffs being reduced to a best-of-three series across the board, according to the New York Post. A single-elimination format has been basically ruled out, and is only under consideration as a last resort option.

“They’re very determined to have a champion,” one source told the newspaper.

The reported favorite to host the one-site event is UNLV in Las Vegas, which is the home to recent summer leagues with all 30 NBA teams. Other sources told the newspaper that the Bahamas, Orlando, Atlantic City, N.J., Hawaii and Louisville, K.y., are potential destinations for the playoffs.

MICHAEL JORDAN, CHICAGO BULLS DOCUMENTARY RELEASE DATE MOVES UP

The NBA is looking at a late June or early July start-up date, and the league is also exploring the idea of the 2020-21 season not starting up until Christmas, according to the New York Post. The NBA Draft, which was scheduled for June 25, is also expected to be postponed if the season goes on until late August or early September.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

So far this season, NBA teams across the league have played between 64 and 67 games. The NBA has yet to rule out canceling the season altogether, but ESPN broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy told the newspaper last week that he believes the season will ultimately be scrapped.