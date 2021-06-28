Ex-NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy: 'I’m sick of the sissification of the game'

Former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy appeared to be irked a bit during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

In the fourth quarter with more than 4 minutes remaining, Clippers star Paul George took a slap to the face from Suns forward Jae Crowder. George went down seemingly in pain from getting hit across the face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The referees stopped play to review whether Crowder should be assessed a flagrant foul.

Van Gundy, the longtime ESPN commentator, strongly disagreed that it was a flagrant foul and went further in a diatribe.

"I’m sick of the sissification of the game. That’s not a flagrant foul. He contested. He fouled him. Shoot your two free throws," Van Gundy said.

Van Gundy’s co-commentator Mark Jackson disagreed with him and said it was clear that it was a flagrant foul.

SUNS' DEANDRE AYTON NAILS HALF-COURT GRANNY SHOT AHEAD OF POTENTIAL SERIES-CLINCHING GAME

The referees took Jackson’s side and assessed a Flagrant 1 to Crowder.

George nailed the two free throws to put the Clippers up 14 points late in the game.

George had a big game for the Clippers in the win. He led all scorers with 41 points on 15-of-2 shooting and was 3-for-6 from the three-point line.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles won the game to force a Game 6, 116-102.