LeBron James' agent seems to reveal NBA star's offseason plans

LeBron James' agent might have just made a big mistake.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer's future is up in the air, as he has a player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, who just fired Darvin Ham as their head coach.

Uncoincidentally, the deadline for that option comes two days after the NBA Draft, where his son, Bronny, may be drafted.

For what it's worth, James has never shied away from retirement talk, either.

As it stands now, James currently has a contract with the Lakers, but Rich Paul may have slipped up.

Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, appeared on TNT's alternate broadcast of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks when they were discussing James' future, when Paul might have jumped the gun.

"LeBron's a free agent," he said.

TNT's Chris Haynes pressed him, and then Paul backtracked a tad.

"We're gonna evaluate the situation," he added, "and we're gonna make the best decision."

James joined the Lakers in 2018, winning a title with them in 2020. He has said he wants to play with his son(s), but his NBA future looms.

The Lakers have reportedly expressed interest in drafting the younger James to help with efforts in keeping LeBron around – however, scouts have not been too kind to Bronny.

He entered the NBA Draft last month despite averaging fewer than five points per game with the Trojans – he can still decide to go back to college and has also entered the transfer portal.

Perhaps the cardiac arrest he suffered last summer played a factor, as he had been a McDonald's All-American last year in his senior year of high school.

But one scout said to ESPN that if the Lakers don't draft him, "I don't see anyone drafting him." Another said he simply is "not an NBA prospect."

Reports have since said that LeBron is now more focused on Bronny's development, rather than playing with him.

If James opts out (he's set to earn over $51 million), he could be eligible to sign a three-year, $161.9 million deal with Los Angeles.

