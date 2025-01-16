Expand / Collapse search
NBA great Gus Williams, who led Sonics to lone championship, dead at 71

Williams suffered a stroke in 2020

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Two-time NBA All-Star Gus Williams, who led the Seattle SuperSonics to the franchise’s only NBA championship, has died. He was 71. 

Williams’ death comes nearly five years after he suffered a debilitating stroke. According to The Seattle Times, his cause of death was not immediately known, but he was living in a care facility in Baltimore at the time of his death. 

Gus Williams dribbles

Gus Williams of the Seattle Sonics moves the ball up court against the Celtics during in 1978 at the Boston Garden. (Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Longtime sports writer Peter Vecsey reported Thursday that Williams’ brother said the former basketball player’s body "simply broke down" over the last few days. He also confirmed that the funeral will be held in Mount Vernon, New York – Williams’ hometown. 

Williams was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 1975 NBA Draft. He would go on to earn NBA All-Rookie Team honors that year and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that season. 

He played two seasons with the Warriors before signing in 1977 with the Sonics, where he would quickly make a name for himself as one of the most dynamic guards of his time. 

The former USC standout led the Sonics to their only championship title in 1979 when he averaged a team-high of 26.7 points during the playoffs. 

Gus Williams dribbles

Gus Williams of the Seattle Supersonics dribbles the ball against the Washington Bullets circa 1981 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Williams played for the Supersonics from 1977-84. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

A two-time NBA All-Star, Williams famously sat out the 1980 season because of a contract dispute, but he returned the following season to finish fifth in MVP voting and win NBA Comeback Player of the Year. 

Gus Williams NBA Championship

SuperSonics point guard Gus Williams during Game 3 of the 1979 NBA Finals, played at the Kingdome in Seattle, Washington, on May 27, 1979. The Sonics won the game, 95-105, and eventually the series 4-1. (Jay Lurie/FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

The NBA community mourned the loss of Williams on social media following the news of his death. 

Williams retired from playing basketball in 1987 after one season with the Atlanta Hawks. His jersey was retired by the Sonics in 2004. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

