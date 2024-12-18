Janis Timma, former NBA prospect, dead at 32

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Latvian basketball star Janis Timma, who briefly played in the NBA Summer League with the Orlando Magic, has died, the team said in a statement. He was 32.

Timma died by suicide in Moscow, according to multiple reports.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Janis Timma, who was a member of Orlando’s Summer League team in 2021 and spent time with Lakeland (now Osceola) of the NBA G League in 2021-2022," the Magic said in a statement posted on X.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and all that were close to him."

Timma primarily played in Latvia before he was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013. He also played in Russia, Greece, Puerto Rico, Turkey and Spain.

Timma never got to appear in a regular-season NBA game. The Grizzlies traded him to the Magic in June 2015. He went viral in 2021 when he made his Summer League debut for the Magic.

In 16 minutes, he scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

"We are all shocked and saddened to learn the tragic news, that our former player, Janis Timma has passed away at the age of 32," Olympiacos said in a statement posted on X. "We will always remember him for his kind heart and his smile.

"Wishing to his family and his loved t strength and peace during this time of grief. Jani, May You Find Eternal Peace. You will be missed."

Timma’s ex-wife Anna Sedokova broke her silence on his death in videos posted to her Instagram Stories, according to Newsweek.

"I have never understood how people who have this in their lives can record stories," she said. "But now I beg you, please, I have a child, he is small, he should not know anything.

"You have no idea what hell I have lived through over the last few years. I just have to save my child from this information. Please, I beg you not to share anything."