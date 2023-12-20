NBA G League player, woman lured murder victim with 'kinky sex' trap, strangled her: report

An NBA G-League player reportedly admitted to the grisly killing of a Nevada woman and luring her into a "kinky sex" trap with another woman.

The details about Chance Comanche’s alleged involvement in the murder of Marayna Rodgers was detailed in a FOX 5 Vegas report on Monday. Las Vegas police accused Comanche and 19-year-old Sakari Harnden of "executing murder plan" against the 23-year-old woman.

Comanche and Harnden were arrested last week on kidnapping charges initially, and on Sunday, police said they "were responsible for the murder" of Rodgers. The two started to plot the killing on Nov. 30, the station reported, citing Harden’s arrest report.

Sacramento County, California, Sherrif’s Office Major Crimes Bureau arrested Comanche on Friday at the Stockton Kings’ practice facility. The team later released the player. He was booked into jail later that day and revealed more details about the murder to detectives, FOX 5 Vegas reported.

He said he and Harnden dated more than a year ago and broke up but remained friendly, according to the documents. The report said Comanche told authorities Harden was having problems with Rodgers and claimed the woman was going to "smoke" Harnden over a Rolex watch, and that was when they began their plot to kill her.

According to the report, Comanche texted one of his friends about trying to involve him in the murder plot, but he backed out and was unable to get anyone to help. Comanche said the two then came up with the plan in which he would tell Rodgers he was into "kinky sex" and wanted to tie her and Harden up in the car, according to the station. The victim reportedly agreed, believing she was earning $1,000 for it and had her hands zip tied.

Comanche then told detectives he wrapped an HDMI cord around Rodgers’ neck and stopped after hearing her struggling to breathe, according to the report. That was when Harden allegedly choked Rodgers. He then told detectives that they drove around and dumped Rodgers’ body in Henderson, covering it with rocks. He was reportedly able to point out the location of the body on a map.

Harnden now faces an open murder, buying/possessing/receiving stolen property and a theft charge, according to online jail records.

Comanche is being held in California without bail.

Comanche had played a G League game against the developmental team, the G League Ignite, in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 5, which was the night before Rodgers went missing. The Kings played the Rip City Remix in Portland on Dec. 7, and Comanche was present for the game.

Comanche, a 6-feet, 10-inch center who went undrafted out of the University of Arizona, made a single appearance in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-2023 season.

He has made 24 appearances for the Stockton Kings over the past two seasons, including 13 this year, averaging 14 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.