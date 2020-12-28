Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA fines 76ers' Daryl Morey $50,000 for tweet about Harden

Teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams and the NBA has warned clubs that it can be considered tampering

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NBA fined Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $50,000 on Monday for a since-deleted tweet about Houston’s James Harden that violated the league’s anti-tampering rule.

A tweet was posted to Morey's account on Dec. 20 in commemoration of the anniversary of another tweet he had sent commemorating Harden breaking Calvin Murphy’s record for most assists as a member of the Rockets. Morey was with the Rockets at that time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The tweet from this year was deleted. Typically, teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams and the NBA has warned clubs that it can be considered tampering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harden has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks.

A tweet by Morey in 2019 led to major problems for the NBA and its relationship with China. He posted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. NBA games were not shown on CCTV, China's state broadcaster, for one year after that since-deleted tweet.