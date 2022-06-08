NBA Finals 2022: Draymond Green, Grant Williams separated after brief brouhaha

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was feeling the heat from the Boston Celtics crowd in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Green was hearing the fans at TD Garden chant "Draymond sucks" at him while the Celtics jumped out to a 33-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former Michigan State standout then got into a brief brouhaha with Celtics forward Grant Williams in the second quarter. Williams was called for a foul on an illegal screen on Green. The Warriors forward hit the deck and got up chirping at Williams.

Green started to clap while Williams walked toward him and the two had to be separated. No technical fouls were issued and play resumed.

WARRIORS' DRAYMOND GREEN RESPONDS TO CRITICS OVER GAME 2 PHYSICALITY: 'Y’ALL WERE GETTING BULLIED'

The outspoken Warriors star had been ruffling some feathers during the NBA Finals. In Game 2, he was seen getting tied up with Celtics big man Al Horford. His intensity certainly played a role in how the Warriors were able to separate themselves from the Celtics in the second half.

"I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I'm going on about my summer and we lost the NBA Finals because we couldn't meet force with force," Green said ahead of Game 3 on Tuesday, via ESPN. "So I think that was just kind of it for me, and understanding that, like I said, that is my department. That's where I'm supposed to lead, and I can't let my guys down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You get to the NBA Finals, and physicality and meeting force with force is important. It's just something that you have to bring to this game ... when I watched the film, and even just how I felt, I just didn't think they felt us enough. You can't get to this stage, to this level, and the reason you lose is because a team didn't feel you. That's a shame. You have to lose once you get to this level because a team was just better than you."