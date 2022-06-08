Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golden State Warriors
Published

Warriors' Draymond Green responds to critics over Game 2 physicality: 'Y’all were getting bullied'

Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell called out Green, saying he would've been 'knocked the f--- out' during his time

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Draymond Green seemingly fired backed at Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell on Tuesday after Maxwell criticized his disruptive performance in the Warriors’ 107-88 Game 2 victory on Sunday night, saying he would get  "knocked the f--- out" for it during his time. 

Green set the tone for Golden State that night after getting into a fiery exchange with Boston’s Jaylen Brown after fouling him late in the first half. 

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors battle for the ball during the first quarter in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 5, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors battle for the ball during the first quarter in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 5, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

His physicality prompted former NBA player-turned analyst Cedric Maxwell to call Green out, saying, "During the 80s, he’d get knocked the f--- out."

WARRIORS’ GARY PAYTON II DRILLED IN THE HEAD WITH STRAY BASKETBALL AHEAD OF GAME 3 VS CELTICS

Green seemingly responded on Tuesday, saying it "baffles" him that several former players who weren't physical during their era would be the ones to make such a remark.

Cedric Maxwell #31 of the Boston Celtics battles for position against Kurt Rambis #31 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1984 season NBA game at the Boston Garden in Boston, Masachussetts. 

Cedric Maxwell #31 of the Boston Celtics battles for position against Kurt Rambis #31 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1984 season NBA game at the Boston Garden in Boston, Masachussetts.  (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Some of the guys that are talking weren’t the guys that were punching people," he told reporters, before naming off a few former enforcers. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Everybody running around acting like they were that. Y’all were getting bullied. So it baffles me when every guy, just because they played in the ‘80s, just because they played in the ‘90s, is like, ‘Man, if you played in our day, you’d get knocked out.’ No, not really, because it wouldn’t be you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors plays defense on against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 5, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors plays defense on against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 5, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Green also remarked about the different level of play in today’s NBA, saying, "If you played in this day and age, you would’ve had to been way more skilled than you were. It’s just different." 

Maxwell responded Tuesday, saying it wasn’t really about Green as a player, but rather that his "shenanigans" wouldn’t have been "tolerated" during his career.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com