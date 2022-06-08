Warriors' Draymond Green responds to critics over Game 2 physicality: 'Y’all were getting bullied'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Draymond Green seemingly fired backed at Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell on Tuesday after Maxwell criticized his disruptive performance in the Warriors’ 107-88 Game 2 victory on Sunday night, saying he would get "knocked the f--- out" for it during his time.

Green set the tone for Golden State that night after getting into a fiery exchange with Boston’s Jaylen Brown after fouling him late in the first half.

His physicality prompted former NBA player-turned analyst Cedric Maxwell to call Green out , saying, "During the 80s, he’d get knocked the f--- out."

Green seemingly responded on Tuesday, saying it "baffles" him that several former players who weren't physical during their era would be the ones to make such a remark.

"Some of the guys that are talking weren’t the guys that were punching people," he told reporters, before naming off a few former enforcers.

"Everybody running around acting like they were that. Y’all were getting bullied. So it baffles me when every guy, just because they played in the ‘80s, just because they played in the ‘90s, is like, ‘Man, if you played in our day, you’d get knocked out.’ No, not really, because it wouldn’t be you."

Green also remarked about the different level of play in today’s NBA , saying, "If you played in this day and age, you would’ve had to been way more skilled than you were. It’s just different."