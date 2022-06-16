Expand / Collapse search
NBA Finals 2022: Warriors top Celtics in Game 6 to win championship

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green lifted the Warriors to their fourth title since 2015, closing out Boston in six games

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 to win the NBA championship on Thursday night.

The Warriors picked up their fourth NBA title since 2015 and seventh in franchise history. It’s Golden State’s first championship since 2018.

Golden State used an incredible game from Stephen Curry and got a dynamic performance from Draymond Green to close out the Celtics in Game 6.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

