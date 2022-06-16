Warriors' Steph Curry taunts Celtics fans after hitting deep three-pointer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was on fire in the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Curry nailed two straight threes against the Celtics and immediately pointed to his finger signaling he was ready to get his fourth piece of jewelry.

He hit one three coming off a screen from Draymond Green then pulled up in front of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams and nailed a long-distance three-pointer right in front of their faces.

Curry then turned to the solemn crowd at TD Garden, motioned toward his ring finger and muttered, "Give me that f---ing ring." He stared down Celtics fans before walking back toward his bench to regroup during the timeout.

Golden State had a 22-point lead with a little over 6 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Warriors were thriving for most of the game.

After a hot Celtics start, the Warriors went on a 25-8 run to end the first quarter. Golden State continued with 21 straight points early in the second and began to pull away.

The Warriors ended the first half on a 52-25 run and were leading at halftime 54-39 and it appeared the team was on their way to another NBA championship.