NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he talked to Drake about sideline antics

Drake’s antics on the sideline of Toronto Raptors games during the NBA Playoffs caught the attention of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday he spoke to Drake and said while he appreciates the rapper’s passion he wanted to make sure the franchise knew about boundaries.

SMASH MOUTH WARNS DRAKE AHEAD OF NBA FINALS: 'THAT AIN'T GONNA FLY IN OAKLAND'

“We appreciate how big a fan he is, and I know the Raptors do,” Silver said of Drake. “He has the official designation 'ambassador' ... and he's a global star, so it's a huge deal that he's so engaged with the team and loves the NBA so much.”

Silver added: “Obviously, there's some lines that even ambassadors shouldn't cross.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE

Silver also said Drake should avoid things like mid-game shoulder rubs, something the rapper was criticized for doing to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

“I think Drake understands as excited as he is and as appreciative we are of his support that there's got to be lines drawn. Obviously, you don't want to end up touching a coach because a coach may not realize what's going on in the middle of the action,” he said.

ESPN reported that the league had spoken to the Raptors about Drake's sideline routine during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Drake has drawn the ire of Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Mallory Edens, the band Smash Mouth and rapper E40.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said earlier this week he wasn’t worried about the Raptors’ ambassador.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not, I’m not worried about Drake. I called him on his cell phone earlier ... my daughter just rolled her eyes, ‘No more dad jokes please,’" Kerr told reporters, referencing Drake’s song “Hotline Bling.”

The first game between the Raptors and Warriors tips off Thursday.