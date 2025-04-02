NBA fan leaves game on stretcher after shooting challenge goes awry

An Atlanta Hawks fan appeared to suffer a knee injury during an intermission game as the team took on the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night.

The fan participated in a tic-tac-toe shooting challenge, and as he went up for a lay-up, he slipped and crashed to the ground. He was seen holding his left knee as his opponent continued the challenge on the other side of the court. A video showed the fan getting placed on a stretcher and carried off the court.

Shamea Morton, the hostess at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, had to get the other competitor to stop.

"Can you just wait? Can you just be kind and come over here with me and check on James," Morton asked. "We know you won, but OK."

The incident was not an April Fools’ Day joke, according to the team’s website. An injury update on the fan was not immediately available.

The Trail Blazers ended up getting the 127-113 win behind Shaedon Sharpe’s 33 points and 10 rebounds and Deni Avdija’s 32 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Hawks star Trae Young added 29 points and 15 assists. Young’s teammate Dyson Daniels added 22 points and 10 rebounds while Vit Krejci scored 13 and Onyeka Okongwu had 12.

Atlanta is in contention for the play-in tournament; it will just be a matter of seeding once the regular season is over. The Hawks are 36-39 this season.

The Trail Blazers improved to 33-43 on the year. They are 3.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.