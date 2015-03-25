NBA, Department of Defense team up to improve health of military bases

The NBA and the Department of Defense are teaming up to help service members and their families get healthier.

The "NBA Cares Hoops for Troops Healthy Military Base Tour" launches Thursday, a program that will feature player visits and clinics at military bases in the U.S, hosted by current and former NBA and WNBA players, coaches and officials.

The first one is Thursday at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

The NBA says research has indicated that obesity and tobacco use among U.S. military add more than $3 billion per year to the DOD budget in health care costs and lost duty days.

Todd Jacobson, the NBA's senior vice president of social responsibility, says the league has a duty to help those who serve.