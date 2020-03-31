NBA bust Darko Milicic responds to Carmelo Anthony's comment on live stream: 'We are not kids, we are adults'

Former No. 2 overall NBA draft pick Darko Milicic essentially told Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade to grow up on Saturday after the two of the stars from the 2003 class dropped the former Detroit Pistons forward's name during their chat

Anthony and Wade were doing a live stream together on Instagram Live on Friday when Anthony claimed he couldn’t remember who was drafted in front of him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected LeBron James, the Pistons took Milicic, the Denver Nuggets selected Anthony, the Toronto Raptors drafted Chris Bosh and Wade went to the Miami Heat.

While it was an epic draft class and probably one of the best the NBA has ever seen, Milicic did not pan out to be the player he was anticipated to be. He was drafted as an 18-year-old out of Serbia and was out of the league in the middle of the 2012-13 season.

Milicic spoke to Serbian media over the weekend, saying, “we are not kids, we are adults.”

“As for these stories, so if my story is not told, thank God they have succeeded—I have not. We are not kids, we are adults,” Milicic told Serbian site b92.net.

Milicic said life was "full of ups and downs", adding that, although he considers himself not as good, "it is not necessary to judge and ridicule."

"To them, as always, I wish everyone good and every honor in their careers and in further life a lot of success and less condemnation.”

While Milicic is widely considered a bust, there is some solace to take knowing he actually played in an NBA game. Eleven players from the 2003 draft did not get that opportunity.