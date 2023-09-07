Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Nationals

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg ceremony falls through amid uncertainty over his retirement terms: report

Strasburg's contract was at one point the richest ever for a pitcher

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Last month, it was revealed pitcher Stephen Strasburg was finished playing after a string of injuries and thoracic outlet syndrome.

His Washington Nationals were reportedly going to honor the pitcher in a retirement ceremony, but plans have apparently changed.

Strasburg is technically not yet retired and is under contract for another three years. But with uncertainty surrounding specific contract terms, the ceremony fell through, according to The Washington Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephen Strasburg walks off the mound

Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals walks off of the mound after the first inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park June 9, 2022, in Miami, Fla.  (Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The righty, for a brief time, held the MLB record for the most lucrative contract ever given to a pitcher when he signed a seven-year, $245 million deal in December 2019.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (nine years, $324 million) broke that mark just a few days later in a wild offseason.

Strasburg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, was fresh off a World Series MVP and a fifth-place finish in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

But after inking that deal, he made just eight starts the rest of his career — two in 2020, five in 2021 and one last year.

Stephen Strasburg pitching

Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park June 9, 2022, in Miami, Fla. (Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Strasburg reportedly began suffering from "severe nerve damage," and, at one point, he "couldn’t stand for long before his right hand went numb."

Typically, a retirement while a player is under contract results in the player forfeiting the rest of the money he is owed. According to The Athletic, the organization approached Strasburg about retiring but still paying him the rest of his deal in full. Now, they reportedly "[want] to change the terms."

METS STARTER OUT FOR REST OF SEASON AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT LEADS TO BROKEN FINGER

Strasburg is under contract through 2026, but $80 million of his contract is deferred. Strasburg was under contract to receive $26.6 million each year from 2027 to 2029, according to Spotrac.

Stephen Strasburg throws

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws live batting practice in a drizzle during a spring training workout March 15, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Strasburg will retire with a 3.24 career ERA in 247 starts, making three All-Star Games and spending his entire career with Washington.

Strasburg's deal remains the second-richest ever for a pitcher.