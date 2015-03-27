Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Nationals' Nyjer Morgan suspended seven games

By | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington Nationals center fielder Nyjer Morgan has been suspended seven games and fined for intentionally throwing a baseball into the stands and hitting a fan.

Major League Baseball did not disclose the amount of the fine for the incident which took place during the middle of the ninth inning of the team's game in Philadelphia last weekend.

Morgan was scheduled to begin the suspension on Wednesday but appealed and played in the Nationals' loss to the Chicago Cubs.

"I have to just wait for my appeal process and, as far as I know, I'll just take it from there," Morgan told the Nationals' website (http://washington.nationals.mlb.com).

"I can't really say too much." (Writing by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)