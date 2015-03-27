Nationals' Nyjer Morgan suspended seven games

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington Nationals center fielder Nyjer Morgan has been suspended seven games and fined for intentionally throwing a baseball into the stands and hitting a fan.

Major League Baseball did not disclose the amount of the fine for the incident which took place during the middle of the ninth inning of the team's game in Philadelphia last weekend.

Morgan was scheduled to begin the suspension on Wednesday but appealed and played in the Nationals' loss to the Chicago Cubs.

"I have to just wait for my appeal process and, as far as I know, I'll just take it from there," Morgan told the Nationals' website (http://washington.nationals.mlb.com).

