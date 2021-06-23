Nationals' Max Scherzer wanted umpires to check Bryce Harper's hair for foreign substances

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was on the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. With baseball’s new grip-enhancing substance checks in place, Scherzer was checked on three separate occasions for potentially using foreign substances.

Scherzer wasn’t happy about it. So, during Wednesday’s game, he decided to poke fun at former teammate and current Phillies star Bryce Harper. At the end of the first inning, Scherzer shouted a suggestion at the umpires from the dugout, and Scherzer and Harper shared a laugh afterward.

After the first inning of the Nationals-Phillies game on Tuesday, Scherzer had to participate in the mandatory check under Major League Baseball’s new guidelines. The former Cy Young Award winner wasn’t thrilled when the umpires stopped him as he was coming off the mound near the third baseline.

In the middle of the fourth inning, Phillies manager Joe Girardi wanted umpires to check Scherzer again after he nearly hitting then striking out Phillies batter Alec Bohm. Following that incident, Scherzer threw his hat and glove to the ground and took off his belt so the umpires could check.

After the inning was over, Scherzer gave a death stare to Girardi while walking off the mound.

"These are Manfred rules," Scherzer said after the game referring to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. "Go ask him what he wants to do with this."