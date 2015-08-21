Nationals 3B Escobar leaves after apparent injury

WASHINGTON (AP) Nationals third baseman Yunel Escobar has left Friday's game against Milwaukee due to an apparent injury suffered trying to catch a foul ball in the first inning.

Escobar raced after Adam Lind's popup as it sailed toward seats down the left-field line. The ball dropped on the warning track, and Escobar bumped the wall with his left thigh before his head jerked back upon hitting a fan's chest.

Escobar sat up against the wall and held his neck, and received a visit from manager Matt Williams and a member of Washington's training staff, who checked him and eventually escorted him into the dugout.

Escobar is batting .305 with nine homers and 40 RBI this season.