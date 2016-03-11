NASCAR's Suarez 'proud to be a Latin American driver'

NASCAR's first full-time Mexican driver is sidestepping questions about chairman Brian France's endorsement of Donald Trump for president.

Daniel Suarez of the Xfinity Series said Friday he's proud to be a Latin American driver in the United States.

Suarez says he doesn't follow politics and didn't know France endorsed Trump last week until his public relations manager called him.

The front-runner for the Republican nomination has described illegal Mexican immigrants as criminals and vowed to deport the estimated 11 million people living illegally in the U.S.

The 24-year-old Suarez has three top-10 finishes in as many races in NASCAR's second-tier series this season. The native of Monterrey, Mexico, was 12th-fastest in the first practice session Friday as he prepares for Saturday's race at Phoenix International Raceway.