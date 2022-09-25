NASCAR's Cody Ware involved in scary crash, put into ambulance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR driver Cody Ware had a scary moment in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday when he was involved in a bad crash and needed immediate medical attention.

On Lap 168, the No. 51 Ford hit the wall hard and lost control as Ware headed to pit road. He crashed his car to a stop, and he looked bad as he had trouble getting out of his car.

Ware was put in an ambulance and taken to the infield care center. He was later diagnosed with a concussion, according to multiple reports.

Driver B.J. McLeod told SiriusXM NASCAR that Ware would be "OK."

Ware didn’t suffer any broken bones after X-ray results came back from the infield care center, according to FOX Sports. He does, however, have some ankle discomfort.

Robby Benton, Ware’s team manager, said that he should be able to drive next week at Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500, but NASCAR would need to approve it.

Ware, a 26-year-old who races under his father, Rick Ware’s, Ford team. His last race was at Bristol for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, where he finished 17th among the field.

Before this accident from Ware, Harrison Burton’s No. 21 Ford caught fire at pit road after coming in for a pit stop.

He finished sixth at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 back on Aug. 28.

At the moment, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Ford is leading the way at Texas Motor Speedway.