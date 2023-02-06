Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR star Kyle Busch addresses Mexico detainment for bringing handgun into country

Busch won NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2015, 2019

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NASCAR star Kyle Busch addressed reports on Monday that he was detained in Mexico late last month as he returned from a vacation in Cancun.

The Mexico Prosecutor General’s Office said in a press release that a Nevada man only identified as "Kyle Thomas B" was arrested after the handgun was found. Authorities said Busch’s weapon contained hollow-point bullets. The incident occurred on Jan. 27.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, (C) winner, Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet, (L) second place and Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 BetMGM Chevrolet, third place pose for photos on the podium after the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, (C) winner, Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet, (L) second place and Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 BetMGM Chevrolet, third place pose for photos on the podium after the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several-day vacation in Mexico," Busch said. "When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag."

"Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing my handgun into Mexico," he continued.

"When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina," Busch added.

The #8 BetMGM Chevrolet, driven by Kyle Busch, sits parked on the track during a break in the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The #8 BetMGM Chevrolet, driven by Kyle Busch, sits parked on the track during a break in the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

ROSS CHASTAIN'S 'HAIL MELON' MOVE TO SNEAK INTO CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR WILL BE NASCAR PENALTY IN 2023

"I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed."

Busch is in his first season with Richard Childress Racing. He joined the team after the 2022 season ended and his time with Joe Gibbs Racing finished up.

He participated in Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and finished in third place. Mexico officials said Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and fined $1,100. However, there was no indication about how Busch would be able to serve his sentence.

Kyle Busch before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Kyle Busch before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For now, he’ll be preparing for the Daytona 500, which will officially start the 2023 NASCAR season on Feb. 19.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.